Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.43.

KLPEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Klépierre from €24.00 ($24.24) to €23.00 ($23.23) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Societe Generale upgraded Klépierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Klépierre from €23.00 ($23.23) to €21.00 ($21.21) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Klépierre alerts:

Klépierre Stock Performance

KLPEF opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.32. Klépierre has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

About Klépierre

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion at December 31, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.