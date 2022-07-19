Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Stock Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $49.37

Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.37 and traded as low as $30.22. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $30.59, with a volume of 3,241,824 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 77.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 878.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 29.7% in the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $66,000.

