Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Up 1.5 %
SBGI opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.33%.
Institutional Trading of Sinclair Broadcast Group
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.
