Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.58

Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.58 and traded as low as $26.59. Tri-Continental shares last traded at $26.66, with a volume of 34,682 shares changing hands.
Tri-Continental Trading Down 0.5 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.58.
Tri-Continental Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.5289 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. This is a boost from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
About Tri-Continental
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tri-Continental (TY)
