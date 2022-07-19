Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.58

Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.58 and traded as low as $26.59. Tri-Continental shares last traded at $26.66, with a volume of 34,682 shares changing hands.

Tri-Continental Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.58.

Tri-Continental Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.5289 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. This is a boost from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Institutional Trading of Tri-Continental

About Tri-Continental

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 3,302.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tri-Continental by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 59,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Tri-Continental by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

