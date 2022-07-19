Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.46

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.46 and traded as low as $9.90. Tiger Brands shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 235 shares changing hands.
Separately, Investec lowered Tiger Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.
Tiger Brands Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.46.
Tiger Brands Company Profile
Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods primarily in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.
