M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $177.05

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 177.05 ($2.12) and traded as low as GBX 146 ($1.75). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 151.80 ($1.81), with a volume of 29,901 shares trading hands.

M&C Saatchi Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of £185.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,686.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 173.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 177.05.

M&C Saatchi Company Profile

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. It offers its services in the areas of media and performance, advertising and CRM, sponsorship, branding, and global and social issues. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

