Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.51

Shares of Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.51 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6.52 ($0.08). Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at GBX 6.70 ($0.08), with a volume of 266,689 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 22 ($0.26) target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Get Rockhopper Exploration alerts:

Rockhopper Exploration Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £36.22 million and a PE ratio of -4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.51.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% working interest in the PL003a production license; 60.50% working interest in PL003b production license; and 100% working interest in PL005 production license in North Falkland Basin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.