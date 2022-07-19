Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $122.97

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 122.97 ($1.47) and traded as low as GBX 98.46 ($1.18). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 100 ($1.20), with a volume of 432,827 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.49) price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Johnson Service Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 106.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 122.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of £445.26 million and a PE ratio of 5,000.00.

About Johnson Service Group

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

Further Reading

