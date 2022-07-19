MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.20

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.20 and traded as low as $0.56. MEI Pharma shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 1,008,630 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MEI Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on MEI Pharma from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on MEI Pharma to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $75.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 62.40% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,977,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 164.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 418,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 260,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 1,298.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 170,845 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 150,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,556 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Featured Articles

