Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 965.40 ($11.54) and traded as low as GBX 900 ($10.76). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 900 ($10.76), with a volume of 12,833 shares.

Gooch & Housego Stock Down 1.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 876.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 965.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.18, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £225.37 million and a P/E ratio of 5,000.00.

Gooch & Housego Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Gooch & Housego’s payout ratio is 67.78%.

About Gooch & Housego

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Bio-photonics, and Industrial segments.

