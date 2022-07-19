Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,200 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the June 15th total of 272,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.1 days.

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Artemis Gold in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARGTF opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. Artemis Gold has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $6.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32.3% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

