AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Short Interest Up 37.8% in June

AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 706,400 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the June 15th total of 512,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

AUO Price Performance

AUOTY opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.72. AUO has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $8.73.

AUO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th will be issued a $0.2456 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 3.66%.

About AUO

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects.

