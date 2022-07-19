Short Interest in Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Grows By 45.5%

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Avance Gas Stock Up 11.3 %

Shares of Avance Gas stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. Avance Gas has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cheuvreux raised shares of Avance Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Avance Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

About Avance Gas

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company transports LPG from the Persian Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated through a fleet of thirteen very large gas carriers.

