Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Short Interest Up 41.4% in June

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,223,200 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the June 15th total of 1,572,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 879,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Else Nutrition Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BABYF opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. Else Nutrition has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Else Nutrition from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

About Else Nutrition

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults in North America and Israel. It offers baby snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby formula products; toddler, children, and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products.

Further Reading

