Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the June 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BACHY opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66. Bank of China has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $103.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.7319 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.36%. Bank of China’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

