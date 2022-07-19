Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Sanara MedTech Trading Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ:SMTI opened at $26.11 on Friday. Sanara MedTech has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $43.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.31 million, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 2.16.
Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanara MedTech will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Sanara MedTech
About Sanara MedTech
Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.
Further Reading
