Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

NASDAQ:SMTI opened at $26.11 on Friday. Sanara MedTech has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $43.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.31 million, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 2.16.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanara MedTech will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the period. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

