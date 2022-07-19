Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) PT Lowered to $93.00

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NARI. Bank of America initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Inari Medical Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $73.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.44 and a 200 day moving average of $76.41. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2,443.33 and a beta of 1.45. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

Insider Activity at Inari Medical

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.61 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $2,183,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,056,846.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $2,183,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,056,846.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $443,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,296.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,237 shares of company stock valued at $8,820,510. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 66,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 802.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,947,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 613,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,954,000 after purchasing an additional 97,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

