Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $65.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TENB. Barclays dropped their price target on Tenable from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.28. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -79.31 and a beta of 1.52. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $159.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $405,761.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,502.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $405,761.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,502.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $66,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,197,817. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Tenable by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,676,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,745 shares during the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,563,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,806,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 643,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,192,000 after buying an additional 596,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,138,000 after buying an additional 595,338 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

