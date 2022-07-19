Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on REKR. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Rekor Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Rekor Systems to $8.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Rekor Systems stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. Rekor Systems has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $14.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61.

Rekor Systems ( NASDAQ:REKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 34.28% and a negative net margin of 248.26%. The business had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rekor Systems will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Arctis Global Llc bought 243,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $524,389.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,089,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,620.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Rekor Systems by 7.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,436,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after buying an additional 167,584 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rekor Systems by 18.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,066,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after buying an additional 315,534 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,552,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rekor Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 26,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Rekor Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 316,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and implements transformative mission-critical intelligent infrastructure solutions and services for transportation management, public safety, and commercial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Rekor One Traffic Management solutions, including software modules for roadway monitoring and response, an incident detection and management solution; traffic and infrastructure analytics to capture data for roadway and infrastructure analytics and planning; and live and archival traffic view for situational awareness of what is happening on roadways.

