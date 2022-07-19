NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Price Target Cut to $5.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.10.

NPCE opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 10.15. NeuroPace has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The firm has a market cap of $142.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.14.

NeuroPace ( NASDAQ:NPCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 47.77% and a negative net margin of 85.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NeuroPace will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPCE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in NeuroPace during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in NeuroPace by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,358 shares during the period. KCK LTD. acquired a new position in NeuroPace during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,661,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in NeuroPace by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,309,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after purchasing an additional 638,867 shares during the period. Finally, Revelation Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NeuroPace during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data; and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

