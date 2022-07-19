Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) PT Lowered to $37.00

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.44.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.01. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $557.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

In related news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $86,569.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,593,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,215,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,492,000 after purchasing an additional 746,096 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,941,000 after purchasing an additional 648,822 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,096,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,942,000 after purchasing an additional 560,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth $17,214,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

