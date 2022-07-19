OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Price Target Cut to C$1.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OGI. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of OrganiGram from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.04.
OrganiGram Stock Up 4.4 %
OGI stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $332.53 million, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.50.
OrganiGram Company Profile
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
