OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Price Target Cut to C$1.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OGI. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of OrganiGram from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.04.

OGI stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $332.53 million, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGI. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

