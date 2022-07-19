Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for BCE (BCE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BCE (TSE: BCE):

7/14/2022 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$61.00 to C$63.00.

7/13/2022 – BCE had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$61.00 to C$49.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – BCE had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$68.00.

6/28/2022 – BCE is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “buy” rating and a C$68.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE:BCE opened at C$63.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.73 billion and a PE ratio of 19.54. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of C$61.30 and a 12-month high of C$74.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$67.46.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 3.5999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. BCE’s payout ratio is 109.41%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

