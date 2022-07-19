Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Cut to $107.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $126.00 to $107.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KGI Securities lowered Qorvo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Qorvo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.62.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $97.90 on Friday. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $90.16 and a 52-week high of $201.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at $532,979.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $119,595.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,979.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.