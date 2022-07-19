Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.22. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $9.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.99 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Irene Becklund sold 19,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $96,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,585. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $43,695.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 19,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $96,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 18.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 8.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Stories

