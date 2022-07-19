Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) PT Lowered to $11.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.10 to $11.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the coupon company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Groupon from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Groupon from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Groupon to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Groupon from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Groupon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $304.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Groupon has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $41.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.56.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The coupon company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.14). Groupon had a net margin of 8.09% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Groupon will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Groupon news, major shareholder Jan Barta purchased 11,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $148,311.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,271,846 shares in the company, valued at $28,443,511.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 1,249,757 shares of company stock valued at $19,911,190 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Groupon by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 102,530 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 31,836 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,836 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 271,210 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

