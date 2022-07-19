EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.30 price target on the stock.
Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of EVE in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a neutral rating for the company.
EVE Price Performance
EVEX stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. EVE has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $11.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.54.
EVE Company Profile
Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EVE (EVEX)
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
- When You Silence the Noise, AMD Stock Still Offers Strong Fundamentals
- Is it Time to Cash Out Novavax Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.