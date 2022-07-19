EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.30 price target on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of EVE in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

EVEX stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. EVE has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $11.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.54.

Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

