Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Now Covered by Analysts at Argus

Argus started coverage on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PWR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.92.

PWR stock opened at $126.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $84.40 and a 52 week high of $140.04.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 45,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,064,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

