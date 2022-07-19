First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.100-$2.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.10-$2.20 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $46.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.96. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $45.79 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.10%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.03.

Institutional Trading of First Industrial Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 527,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,663,000 after buying an additional 75,233 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,406,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

