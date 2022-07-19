Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $0.350-$0.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $0.35-$0.45 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

AXTA opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.38. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 46.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,984,000 after acquiring an additional 674,477 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

