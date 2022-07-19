GATX (GATX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect GATX to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. GATX has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.500-$5.800 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $5.50-5.80 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.75 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.38%. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GATX to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $93.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.00. GATX has a one year low of $84.50 and a one year high of $127.58.

GATX Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. GATX’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,169,000 after purchasing an additional 27,484 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 206.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 21,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 96.1% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 25,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,700,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GATX

(Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.