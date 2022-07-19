Triumph Bancorp (TBK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Triumph Bancorp to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $111.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Triumph Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $64.04 on Tuesday. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $60.02 and a one year high of $136.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.55 and a 200-day moving average of $83.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TBK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.81.

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.65 per share, with a total value of $245,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,691.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBK. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 48.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 33.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

