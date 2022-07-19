Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,729 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

