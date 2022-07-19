Metropolitan Bank (MCB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.18. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $54.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Metropolitan Bank to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $65.72 on Tuesday. Metropolitan Bank has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $115.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $718.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.85.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $155.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st.

In other news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $86,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,739.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 34.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

