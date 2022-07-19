Nucor (NUE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $114.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.30. Nucor has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.37.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.73.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Nucor by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.