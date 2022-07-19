QCR (QCRH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. QCR had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 35.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect QCR to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QCR Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $945.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. QCR has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $62.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.81 and its 200 day moving average is $55.70.

QCR Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. QCR’s payout ratio is 3.65%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Institutional Trading of QCR

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QCR during the first quarter worth $203,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of QCR by 41.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the first quarter valued at $406,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QCR by 33.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the first quarter valued at $1,498,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

