Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $9.27 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note issued on Thursday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.20. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cogeco Communications’ current full-year earnings is $9.76 per share.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$119.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$114.50 to C$112.50 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$116.06.

Cogeco Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

Insider Activity

TSE CCA opened at C$82.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46. The firm has a market cap of C$3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 9.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$95.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$100.40. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$81.79 and a 52 week high of C$121.29.

In other news, Director Louis Audet sold 33,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.81, for a total value of C$3,553,059.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,200,835.08. In other news, Director Louis Audet sold 33,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.81, for a total value of C$3,553,059.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,200,835.08. Also, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.50, for a total transaction of C$98,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at C$1,655,379. Insiders have acquired 99,700 shares of company stock valued at $9,291,819 in the last ninety days.

Cogeco Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.70%.

About Cogeco Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.