Pool (POOL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.40 per share for the quarter. Pool has set its FY 2022 guidance at $18.340-$19.090 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $18.34-19.09 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pool to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Pool Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of POOL stock opened at $372.71 on Tuesday. Pool has a 12 month low of $324.14 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $378.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.48. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92.
Pool Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 70.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on POOL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.11.
About Pool
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.
See Also
