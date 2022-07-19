Pool (POOL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.40 per share for the quarter. Pool has set its FY 2022 guidance at $18.340-$19.090 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $18.34-19.09 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pool to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of POOL stock opened at $372.71 on Tuesday. Pool has a 12 month low of $324.14 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $378.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.48. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Pool Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.26%.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 70.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on POOL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.11.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.