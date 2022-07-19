SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.76 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SVB Financial Group to post $35 EPS for the current fiscal year and $45 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $413.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $432.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $529.40. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $374.99 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 29.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $769.00 to $523.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $676.43.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

