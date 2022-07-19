Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $122.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $36.84 and a one year high of $52.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.34%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SASR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,518,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 129,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

See Also

