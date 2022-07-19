Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target to SEK 80

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ERIC. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 130 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.58.

ERIC stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $12.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 95,090 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 106,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

