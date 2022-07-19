Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target to SEK 80

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ERIC. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 130 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.58.
ERIC stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $12.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.
