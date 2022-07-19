Contrasting Almost Never Films (OTCMKTS:HLWD) & Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI)

Almost Never Films (OTCMKTS:HLWD – Get Rating) and Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Almost Never Films and Digital Brands Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Almost Never Films N/A N/A -77.41% Digital Brands Group -350.34% N/A -89.45%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Almost Never Films and Digital Brands Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Almost Never Films $340,000.00 0.90 -$130,000.00 ($0.02) -2.63 Digital Brands Group $7.59 million 0.27 -$32.36 million ($4.08) -0.04

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Almost Never Films has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Digital Brands Group. Almost Never Films is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digital Brands Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

15.4% of Digital Brands Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.1% of Almost Never Films shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Almost Never Films and Digital Brands Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Almost Never Films 0 0 0 0 N/A Digital Brands Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Almost Never Films has a beta of -1.12, meaning that its share price is 212% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Brands Group has a beta of 4.25, meaning that its share price is 325% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Almost Never Films beats Digital Brands Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Almost Never Films

Almost Never Films Inc. operates as a film company in the United States. The company focuses on film production activities; and the provision of finance and production related services for movies. Almost Never Films Inc. is based in West Hollywood, California.

About Digital Brands Group

Digital Brands Group, Inc. provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand. It offers luxury custom and made-to- measure suiting and sportwear, as well as shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, and other products that are made-to-measure under the Harper & Jones brand. The company also offers luxury T-shirts, tops, and bottoms under the Stateside brand. Digital Brands Group, Inc. sells directly to the consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms. The company was formerly known as Denim.LA, Inc. Digital Brands Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

