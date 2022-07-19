The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Receives $278.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $278.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Swatch Group from CHF 280 to CHF 254 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Societe Generale cut their target price on The Swatch Group from CHF 290 to CHF 258 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on The Swatch Group from CHF 272 to CHF 242 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $11.87 on Friday. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1573 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

