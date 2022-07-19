Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives $119.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.25.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $84.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.22. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $101.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.15. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.06% and a negative net margin of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $210.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.10) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 19,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $844,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

