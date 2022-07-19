Analysts Set Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) PT at $71.83

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $50,337.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,622.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,466 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IART stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $51.21 and a 1 year high of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.14.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.