Head-To-Head Analysis: Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) versus Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) and Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vertical Aerospace and Lilium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertical Aerospace 1 1 0 0 1.50 Lilium 0 4 2 0 2.33

Vertical Aerospace presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.14%. Lilium has a consensus price target of $10.92, suggesting a potential upside of 326.56%. Given Lilium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lilium is more favorable than Vertical Aerospace.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

77.6% of Vertical Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Lilium shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Vertical Aerospace has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lilium has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vertical Aerospace and Lilium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A N/A Lilium N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vertical Aerospace and Lilium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertical Aerospace $180,000.00 6,030.06 -$337.21 million N/A N/A Lilium $60,000.00 12,172.07 -$486.29 million N/A N/A

Vertical Aerospace has higher revenue and earnings than Lilium.

Summary

Lilium beats Vertical Aerospace on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

About Lilium

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul S.A. and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras S.A. Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

