Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK) & Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Head to Head Review

Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) and Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zentek and Applied Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zentek $280,000.00 809.10 -$30.87 million ($0.11) -20.73 Applied Minerals $1.41 million 0.87 -$3.28 million N/A N/A

Applied Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Zentek.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zentek N/A -65.22% -61.52% Applied Minerals -292.67% N/A -296.64%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Zentek and Applied Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Zentek has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Minerals has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Applied Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Applied Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zentek and Applied Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zentek 0 0 1 0 3.00 Applied Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zentek currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 53.51%. Given Zentek’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zentek is more favorable than Applied Minerals.

Summary

Zentek beats Applied Minerals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound. In addition, it develops synthesize graphene, graphene oxide, and graphene quantum dots for applications of graphene. The company was formerly known as ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to Zentek Ltd. in October 2021. Zentek Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

About Applied Minerals

Applied Minerals, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide. The company owns the Dragon mine property that consists of 38 patented and 6 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 267 acres located in Juab County, Utah. It provides halloysite clay-based line of products for use in various applications, such as molecular sieves and catalysts, flame retardant additives for plastics, binders for ceramics, nucleation and reinforcement of polymers, paints and coatings, batteries, agriculture, environmental remediation, controlled release carriers cosmetics, and others under the tradename DRAGONITE. The company also offers natural iron oxide-based products for the pigmentary and technical application markets under the trade name AMIRON. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through employees, agents, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Atlas Mining Company and changed its name to Applied Minerals, Inc. in October 2009. Applied Minerals, Inc. was incorporated in 1924 is based in Eureka, Utah.

