Brokerages Set Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) PT at $101.63

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.63.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROST. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST opened at $79.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.50 and a 200 day moving average of $90.75. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $345,553,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,510,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $556,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ross Stores by 34.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $596,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,931 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

