PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives $96.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

PACCAR stock opened at $80.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.42.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in PACCAR by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,238 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

