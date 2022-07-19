Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Receives $34.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Range Resources to $45.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $361,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 332,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,009,633.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $408,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,688.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $361,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 332,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,009,633.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,500 shares of company stock worth $5,343,875 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,642,000 after buying an additional 4,209,030 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,034,433 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $122,566,000 after buying an additional 66,188 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 18.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,614,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,813,000 after buying an additional 551,841 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 10.8% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,322,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,941,000 after buying an additional 324,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 6.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,835,554 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,144,000 after buying an additional 183,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $986.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.47 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Range Resources will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

